The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

From 'facekinis' to arm sleeves, sun protection gear sells out in China heatwave

Other larger brands, such as Anta, Uniqlo, Lululemon and Decathalon have also added clothing such as UV-tinted hats and jackets to their local product assortment.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2023 13:40
A woman wearing facekini adjusts the mask on a child on a beach on a hot day in Qingdao, Shandong province, China August 10, 2018. Picture taken August 10, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A woman wearing facekini adjusts the mask on a child on a beach on a hot day in Qingdao, Shandong province, China August 10, 2018. Picture taken August 10, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

As temperatures hit a record roasting 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across multiple cities in China, how to shield one's skin from the sun and stay cool has become a hot topic in the country.

Accessories such as hats boasting ultraviolet (UV) protection to coverings known as "facekinis" which hide most of the face apart from the eyes are selling out - sported mostly by women seeking head-to-toe protection.

The trend has led to a boom in local brands that focus on sun protection products, such as Bananain, Beneunder and OhSunny.

Other larger brands, such as Anta, Uniqlo, Lululemon and Decathalon have also added clothing such as UV-tinted hats and jackets to their local product assortment.

China's sun protection apparel market will grow

(credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Data from Shanghai-based China Insights Consultancy shows that China's sun protection apparel market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2021 to 2026, with the market size reaching 95.8 billion yuan ($13.24 billion) in 2026.

"We're concerned about getting sunburned and tanned so we're fully prepared," said a 34-year-old business owner who gave her surname as Hong, referring to her outfit of a hat and arm sleeves as she visited Beijing's downtown tourism area of Qianmen on Thursday.

Many female consumers in east Asia favor fair skin and sun protection products are also popular in neighboring countries such as South Korea. Analysts say the trend has really taken off in China this year.

Data from Alibaba Group's Tmall shopping platform showed that during this year's 618 shopping festival held last month, sales of "new generation" sun protection apparel grew 180% year-on-year, with the number of pieces of sun protection gear purchased per consumer two to three times higher than in previous years.

"Sunscreen blush masks" are also particularly popular, according to Tmall. The bottom half of the mask is white with pink at the top, so it appears the wearer has makeup on from a distance.

Li Hongmei, a 26-year-old Beijing resident, said she's a fan of such masks, and also wears a sun protection jacket when going out.

"During the pandemic, I didn't put on makeup often because I'd wear a mask anyway," she told Reuters as she browsed through a rack of sun protection clothing at Adidas. "Now I'm too lazy to return to makeup, I'd rather wear a sun protection mask and go out."



Related Tags
Sun
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by