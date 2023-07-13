The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Hollywood actors' strike: How would it hit TV shows and movies?

A walkout by actors would stop all production of film and scripted television shows in the United States, except for independent productions.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2023 14:03
Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line in front of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, US, July 12, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line in front of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, US, July 12, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

Thousands of Hollywood film and television actors may go on strike from Thursday, joining writers who walked off the job 11 weeks ago. How would a walkout by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) affect viewers' favorite shows and movies?

Which films and television shows would be hit?

A walkout by actors would stop all production of film and scripted television shows in the United States, except for independent productions that are not covered by labor contracts with unions.

Work on dramas and comedies has already ground to a halt in Los Angeles, according to FilmLA, which issues film permits. Production on Stranger Things, The Handmaid's Tale and other shows have shut down.

What will the fall TV season look like?

Broadcast networks including Fox FOXA.O and Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ABC have announced fall lineups heavy with reality shows, which are not affected by the strikes. ABC will air re-runs of hit comedy Abbott Elementary and Fox will feature an animated comedy that was already completed.

Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line in front of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, US, July 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE) Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line in front of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, US, July 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

Fresh seasons of comedies and dramas that typically start in September will likely be delayed.

What about streaming services?

Netflix NFLX.O, Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Prime Video and other streaming services can continue to supply local-language shows made in places such as Korea and India. But their Hollywood productions would be paused.

What programming is safe from the strikes?

News programs will continue as normal because their writers are covered by a different union. The same is true for unscripted reality shows such as Big Brother and The Bachelor.

What about movies?

The flow of films to theaters is protected from an immediate hit because movies take two to three years to produce. But future releases, such as Marvel's Blade and Thunderbolts, have been delayed and more are expected to be put on hold until the labor conflicts are resolved.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
4

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by