The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli screenwriters union supports striking Writers Guild of America

The Screenwriters Guild of Israel (SGI) is urging its members not to cross the virtual WGA picket line and “scab” for Hollywood studios

By LAURI DONAHUE
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 12:54
Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East picket outside Peacock Newfront streaming service offices, in New York City, US, May 2, 2023. (photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East picket outside Peacock Newfront streaming service offices, in New York City, US, May 2, 2023.
(photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The Screenwriters Guild of Israel (SGI) joined writers’ groups in more than 20 countries on Wednesday to support the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in an international day of solidarity that even included war-torn Ukraine.

“Our profession is under attack all over the world,” said Nadav Ben Simon, chairman of the SGI. 

A strike by more than 11,000 US movie and television writers against major studios (like Disney) and streaming platforms (like Netflix), which are represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), began on May 2.

About 16 SGI members and supporters came to Beit Elisheva in Tel Aviv for a presentation by Maor Gillerman and later took a group photo shared on social media with the hashtag #ScreenwritersEverywhere.

One of those attending the event was Erik Shapiro, a WGA member since the late 1990s who worked on programs like The Cosby Show and made aliyah five years ago. 

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East picket outside Peacock Newfront streaming service offices, in New York City, US, May 2, 2023. (credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters) Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East picket outside Peacock Newfront streaming service offices, in New York City, US, May 2, 2023. (credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

“Our profession is under attack all over the world.”

Nadav Ben Simon

SGI urges Israeli screenwriters: Back the WGA, don't be a scab for Hollywood studios

The SGI is urging its members not to cross the virtual picket line and “scab” for Hollywood studios. A handful of SGI members are also members of the WGA, and working for a struck company would bar a writer from future WGA membership.

Being a US screenwriter used to be a viable middle-class profession, with the average WGA member earning a bit more than a Starbucks manager annually. A few top showrunners, like Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton), have signed multi-year deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, screenwriting work has long been highly irregular, with about half of WGA members earning nothing from screenwriting each year.

Television writers are paid well by the week but may only work eight to 12 weeks on a streaming show (like Ted Lasso), compared to 18 to 22 weeks on a broadcast network show (like CSI). 

Writers often rely on residual payments from re-runs, streaming, DVD sales, etc. to tide them over between jobs. However, streamers have been removing even popular shows from their platforms to get tax write-offs – and save on residuals. 

The financial terms requested by the WGA would cost the AMPTP members $68 million per year – about 2% of their profits. 

In contrast, eight major Hollywood studio CEOs were paid a combined $773 million in 2021.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic in Hollywood, as elsewhere. The WGA proposed that AI can’t be used to write or rewrite movie scripts and that scripts written by WGA members can’t be used to train AI tools to write scripts. The AMPTP rejected this proposal and only offered annual meetings to further discuss the issue.

The Directors Guild (DGA) recently reached an agreement in principle with the AMPTP that included a provision that generative AI (like ChatGPT) can’t be used to perform the duties of DGA members, who have until June 23 to approve or reject the proposed deal. 

The contract for SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors, expires on June 30. Members have authorized a strike if renewal negotiations are unsuccessful. The use of human performances to train AI-generated “actors” is among the issues at stake.



Tags business strike hollywood netflix TV Show Disney writing Union
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
3

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysts

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

Judicial reform talks frozen after opposition wins judge committee seat

Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, National Unity head Benny Gantz and MK Karine Elharrar hold a joint press conference in the Israeli parliament, Jeursalem, on June 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by