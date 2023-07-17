Infanticide by married couples was routine in 1500-1800 - book

Infanticide was carried out “routinely” by married parents in early modern Europe as a means of controlling resources and social status in Italy, France and England, according to a new book by a French-trained Canadian historian and colleagues.

Prof. Gregory Hanlon and contributors have just published a new book published by Routledge in London and entitled Death Control in the West 1500–1800: Sex Ratios at Baptism in Italy, France and England. The volume sheds light on the many infants whose existence went unrecorded and whose deaths went unpunished.

He argued that Western historians have relied almost exclusively on records of criminal trials in which unwed mothers or married women carrying progeny not sired by their husbands hid their pregnancies and killed their newborns alone or with female accomplices. "However, married infanticidal mothers may have been a hundred times more numerous.”

“In most cases, infanticide was a crime leaving no aggrieved party seeking revenge if it was committed right away. It could be overlooked and forgotten with the passage of time,” the French-trained behavioral historian who is a distinguished research professor at Dalhousie University explained.

Hanlon, who calls attention to the limited scope of existing scholarship, that has never focused on sex ratios of infants brought for baptism within hours or days after their birth, said that records reveal startling spikes in the number of male baptisms in the aftermath of famines or diseases. His research found that in rural Tuscany at the height of infanticide, the victims might have constituted up to a third of the total number of live births.

''Portrait of a Dead Child.'' (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Using baptismal registers and ecclesiastical censuses drawn from scores of parishes in Italy, France and England, he showed similar infanticide patterns across city and country, for Catholics, Calvinists and Anglicans alike.

What were some reasons for infanticide at the time?

In Italy’s rural 17th century Tuscany, Hanlon suggests that parents seemed willing to sacrifice a child if they were a twin, opting to keep just one of the newborns. In the north Italian city of Parma, Laura Hynes Jenkins found that working-class parents preferred girls over boys. Contributor Dominic Rossi found a clear pattern of a preference for girls in the French town of Villeneuve-sur-Lot after 1650.

Rossi – one of the five former students who contributes to the book – raised the idea that “the lower-status families would want to marry their daughters up at the same time as economic conditions allowed them to make long-term plans for social movement.” Evan Johnson, another contributor, showed that upper-class parents in rural Mézin showed a clear preference for keeping newborn males.

Hanlon calls attention to lax punitive measures taken for crimes of infanticide and added that “tribunals operated against single mothers almost exclusively, but only if they killed the newborn deliberately. Simple abandonment was not a comparable offense.”

The roles of the state and criminal justice system are rigorously examined in the study, alongside realities of poverty and social class structures. The book draws parallels between histories of infanticide and present discussions of reproductive rights.

“Infanticide is murder, of course, but people did not consider this murder to be a crime,” stressed, Hanlon, who argues that “most people could live with it as an unpleasant fact of life.”

Hanlon and his contributors invite readers to reckon with infanticide beyond a moralistic approach so as to understand the social practice’s ramifications for our present times.

Using a rigorous methodological approach and analyzing a vast body of sources from towns and regions in Italy, France and England over 300 years, this book hints at the extent of "routine" infanticide of newborns by married parents in early modern Europe, a practice ignored by contemporary tribunals.

The book examines baptismal registers and ecclesiastical censuses across a score of communities in Catholic and Protestant Europe.

“Married women had little reason to hide their condition from priests, midwives, neighbors and friends, but the practice of postpartum abortion was common everywhere, especially during times of hardship. By no means was it confined to the lower classes or to girls alone. Proposing a series of reflections on population control, this volume explores how families adopted a system of selective infanticide to manage resources and to safeguard social status, just like populations elsewhere around the globe,” Hanlon concluded.