Israeli woman and infant found dead in Haifa apartment

A 28-year-old Israeli woman and a 10-month-old infant were found lifeless in a Haifa apartment on Thursday morning, according to Israel police.

Magen David Adom paramedics confirmed their deaths shortly after arriving on the scene. Haifa police are currently investigating the incident.

According to N12, the woman and her child were found by her husband, who told police: "I came home from a night shift and found my wife dead in the living room and the child lifeless in the bedroom."

N12 also reported that the woman left a suicide note in which she detailed her struggle with post-partum depression, although this report has not been confirmed by police or other media outlets.

Recent violent incidents across the State of Israel

Six people died and another five were wounded in separate incidents between Tuesday and Wednesday, the police and MDA reported.

A man in his 20s was shot dead in his vehicle in Shfaram, an Arab-Israeli city in the North, on Wednesday, the police reported. The background appeared to be criminal, the police said.

Another man in his 20s succumbed to his wounds after he was shot while in his car in Nazareth. Two other family members were lightly to moderately wounded in what police described as a conflict between rival families.

A 50-year-old man was mortally wounded and later died in the hospital after being stabbed on Holon’s Kdoshei Kahir Street. He was identified as Semyon Davarashvili.

A 23-year-old man was killed in a car and two others were wounded lightly and moderately in a shooting at Mashtela intersection, near the Arab-Israeli town of Kalansuwa, east of Kfar Saba, on Wednesday morning. The wounded were taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

