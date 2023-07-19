The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Tiny Pacific island Nauru declares disaster ahead of WW2 bomb operation

The unexploded bomb was discovered by construction workers working on utilities groundworks on July 7.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 19, 2023 14:22
People rest in a shelter during evacuation before the detonation of a World War II bomb that was found on the factory site of German industrial giant Heraeus in Hanau, Germany, March 1, 2023. (photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
People rest in a shelter during evacuation before the detonation of a World War II bomb that was found on the factory site of German industrial giant Heraeus in Hanau, Germany, March 1, 2023.
(photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

Schools and workplaces on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru will close and areas will be evacuated on Thursday while Australian army sappers try to defuse a 500-pound (227 kg) "armed and dangerous" World War II-era bomb.

Acting President Martin Hunt has declared a state of disaster covering the whole of Nauru, one of the world's smallest nations with a land area of just 21 sq. km (8 sq. miles) and a diameter of 5 km (3 miles).

"The item is extremely dangerous so our key concern has been the safety of the people of Nauru as well as the vital infrastructure that supplies water and power that is in the immediate vicinity," commander Lieutenant Jordan Bell said in an Australian Defence Force statement.

Nauru's population of 11,000 live along a coastal strip just 150-300 m (yards) wide.

People in a shelter applaud after the announcement of controlled detonation of a World War II bomb that was found on the factory site of German industrial giant Heraeus in Hanau, Germany, March 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)People in a shelter applaud after the announcement of controlled detonation of a World War II bomb that was found on the factory site of German industrial giant Heraeus in Hanau, Germany, March 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Attempts to disarm the bomb

On Thursday morning, a 2 km area around the bomb will be evacuated as the Australian sappers try to disarm the fuse. Residents were advised to cover windows with blankets before they evacuate to prepare their homes for possible blast damage.

Hunt on Wednesday ordered schools to shut and prohibited work from Thursday morning as a precaution to manage any bomb impact.

"It is very unlikely an unintended detonation (explosion) will happen; however, if the bomb detonates, water, electricity and housing within the cordon may be damaged," the Nauru government warned residents.

Nauru is 4,500 km from Australia, with infrequent air links. It was the scene of fighting between the United States and Japan in World War II.

The unexploded bomb was discovered by construction workers working on utilities groundworks on July 7.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by