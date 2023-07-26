The resident dog of the White House, Commander, has bitten several Secret Service agents in just a few months, according to emails obtained by US media. Information obtained revealed that the first dog, a German shepherd, has bitten different agents a total of 10 times between October 2022 and January 2023, including one hospitalization, a report revealed.

Commander's biting incidents were brought to light after a conservative watchdog group called Judicial Watch filed a public information request to gain access to 194 pages of emails and texts. These texts would show accounts where Secret Service agents and officials described aggressive encounters with Commander, US-based NPR reported.

According to records, the first dog had become increasingly out of control, with multiple incidents of charging at agents. One reported incident cited when first lady Jill Biden could not hold the dog back from them.

Reports showed that on October 26th, Commander charged at an agent while on a walk with Dr. Biden.

"The First Lady couldn't regain control of Commander and he continued to circle me. I believe it's only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit," an email about a Secret Service official said. The names of most agents and officials were redacted, US media reported.

Quick escalation of attacks

Of the 10 recorded incidents, at least one of them ended with an agent in the hospital for his wounds. “My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice,” the victim replied to one of the emails obtained, to which the first officer said: “What a joke. If it wasn’t [the Bidens’] dog he would already have been put down. Freaking clown needs a muzzle.”

Commander, though still a relatively young dog, had caused similar infractions outside of the White House. He also was recorded as having attacked a technician at the Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

So, is Commander being held accountable?

“They have been partnering with the Secret Service and executive residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, told CNN.

It is unclear from current reports if the first dog will be remaining at the White House.