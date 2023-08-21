The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Greece to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, Zelensky says

Officials from a coalition of 11 nations have said F-16 training will take place in Denmark and Romania.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 20:57
A US Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraqi and Syrian airspace, March 15, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)
Greece will take part in training of Ukrainian air force pilots for F-16 jets, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine.

"Today, we have the important result for aviation coalition. Greece will participate in training of our pilots for F-16. I am grateful for this proposal," Zelensky said during joint press-conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

He did not provide details of the training program.

The potential for F-16s in the Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier on Monday Zelensky told a crowd in Denmark that promised deliveries of F-16 had made him confident Ukraine could end Russia's invasion.

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) performs to commemorate Pakistan Air Force's 'Operation Swift Retort', following the shot down of Indian military aircrafts on February 27, 2019 in Kashmir, during an air show in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO) An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) performs to commemorate Pakistan Air Force's 'Operation Swift Retort', following the shot down of Indian military aircrafts on February 27, 2019 in Kashmir, during an air show in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)


