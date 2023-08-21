The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia warns F-16 donations will escalate war with Ukraine

"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin said in a statement.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 11:49
An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) performs to commemorate Pakistan Air Force's 'Operation Swift Retort', following the shot down of Indian military aircrafts on February 27, 2019 in Kashmir, during an air show in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

Russia on Monday condemned a decision by Denmark and the Netherlands to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, saying the move would escalate the conflict.

Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply F-16s to Ukraine, with the first six due to be delivered around New Year.

"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Russian ambassador Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency.

Denmark is forcing an escalation: Russian ambassador

"By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia," he said.

Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said Ukraine may only use the donated F-16s within its own territory.

Taiwanese F-16 fighter jets fly in formation during an inauguration ceremony in Taichung, Taiwan, August 28, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG)Taiwanese F-16 fighter jets fly in formation during an inauguration ceremony in Taichung, Taiwan, August 28, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG)

"We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that," Ellemann-Jensen said on Monday.

"Those are the conditions, whether it's tanks, fighter planes, or something else," he said.

Denmark will deliver 19 jets in total. The Netherlands has 42 F-16s available in all but has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday the planes would strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and help its counter-offensive against Russian forces.



