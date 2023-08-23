Russian intel. director: America no longer dominates international field

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin has said the world is no longer a unipolar or bipolar field dominated by America and its interests at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security last Tuesday, Russian state media TASS news reported on the same day.

"It has become much more complex,” Naryshkin said. “It can be said that this is no longer an even American lawn, but a lush garden in which a hundred flowers bloom. In all regions of the planet, there is an increase in national consciousness, a desire to strengthen regional integration."

TASS noted that the comments came in response to remarks from the European Union’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who likened the European Union to a garden surrounded by jungle. The Russian intelligence chief slammed the comments as an example of “neo-colonial attitudes among the Euro-Atlantic elites.”

A slap in the face of Western dominance

Rather, Naryshkin stated, there will be an increasing diversity in nations that seek to assert their place on the world stage, no longer to be shut out by an exclusionary Western hegemony.

"The structure of multipolarity will grow and strengthen, protecting the rights of peoples to sovereignty and identity, developing a real economy. No beast in the world will be able to destroy this structure," said Naryshkin.

Sergei Naryshkin, 2016. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

According to RIA, another state-owned Russian news agency, the Foreign Intelligence Service director went on to celebrate BRICS, the economic alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“There is great potential in terms of forming a fair and democratic architecture of international relations for such a structure as BRICS. I think it is not by chance that this abbreviation in English is heard as the word ‘bricks,'" Naryshkin added. “These are really bricks in the foundation of a truly free and equal world, and new bricks or poles will soon be added to them.”