The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian intel. director: America no longer dominates international field

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service director, Sergey Naryshkin stated that “no beast on Earth” will be able to dismantle the growing multipolar international structure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 13:22
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin has said the world is no longer a unipolar or bipolar field dominated by America and its interests at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security last Tuesday, Russian state media TASS news reported on the same day.

"It has become much more complex,” Naryshkin said. “It can be said that this is no longer an even American lawn, but a lush garden in which a hundred flowers bloom. In all regions of the planet, there is an increase in national consciousness, a desire to strengthen regional integration."

TASS noted that the comments came in response to remarks from the European Union’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who likened the European Union to a garden surrounded by jungle. The Russian intelligence chief slammed the comments as an example of “neo-colonial attitudes among the Euro-Atlantic elites.”

A slap in the face of Western dominance

Rather, Naryshkin stated, there will be an increasing diversity in nations that seek to assert their place on the world stage, no longer to be shut out by an exclusionary Western hegemony.

"The structure of multipolarity will grow and strengthen, protecting the rights of peoples to sovereignty and identity, developing a real economy. No beast in the world will be able to destroy this structure," said Naryshkin.

Sergei Naryshkin, 2016. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Sergei Naryshkin, 2016. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

According to RIA, another state-owned Russian news agency, the Foreign Intelligence Service director went on to celebrate BRICS, the economic alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“There is great potential in terms of forming a fair and democratic architecture of international relations for such a structure as BRICS. I think it is not by chance that this abbreviation in English is heard as the word ‘bricks,'" Naryshkin added. “These are really bricks in the foundation of a truly free and equal world, and new bricks or poles will soon be added to them.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by