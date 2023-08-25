The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia destroys 42 Ukraine-launched drones over Crimea

The number of drones launched was one the largest in a surge of similar attacks.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 07:12

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2023 07:13
Smoke and flames rise from an explosion during a fire at a military training ground in the Kirovske district, Crimea, July 19, 2023. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Smoke and flames rise from an explosion during a fire at a military training ground in the Kirovske district, Crimea, July 19, 2023.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Russia's air defense forces destroyed 42 Ukraine-launched drones over the Crimean Peninsula and one missile over the Kaluga region early on Friday, the Russian defense ministry said.

The ministry said nine drones were destroyed by air defense forces while 33 were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed over Crimea without reaching their targets. Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, said on the Telegram messaging app that a number of drones was destroyed over the Khersones promontory, on Sevastopol's outskirts.

Earlier, the defense ministry said it had shot down a Ukraine-launched missile over the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region.

Damage caused by the drone attacks

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the attacks, which Russia blamed on Ukraine. Russian airports suspended flights for a few hours.

A view shows a flash from the explosion as Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight to search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS) A view shows a flash from the explosion as Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight to search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

The number of drones launched was one the largest in a surge of similar attacks.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia's military infrastructure helps Kyiv's counteroffensive.



