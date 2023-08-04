The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine mocks Russian warship hit by drone overnight

Footage shared online of the attack from a camera on one of the drones showed the drone ramming into the warship.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 12:30
A sea drone shows the silhouette of Olenegorsky Gornyak ship near the port of Novorossiysk, Russia, in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on August 4, 2023. (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Ukraine’s official Twitter account mocked a Russian warship hit by a Ukrainian drone strike overnight, writing “Russian warship f***s itself watch online free no sign up” on Friday morning.

The tweet referred to a sea drone strike on the Russian Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk overnight. While Russia claimed it thwarted the attack, according to Reuters, a Russian warship was seriously damaged.

Additional footage reportedly from the area later in the day showed the warship appearing to list to the side as it was being towed by a towboat.

The Russian Navy's large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 9, 2022 (credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS) The Russian Navy's large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 9, 2022 (credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

The attack prompted the civilian port, which handles 2% of the world's oil supply and also exports grain, to temporarily halt all ship movement before resuming normal operations, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium which operates an oil terminal there.

Russia denies warship damaged, despite footage

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a short statement that the Ukrainian attack had been repelled in the waters outside the base and that the two sea drones had been destroyed. It made no mention of any damage.

But a Ukrainian intelligence source said that the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Russian Navy landing ship, had suffered a serious breach and could not conduct combat missions following what they said was a joint operation by the Ukrainian Navy and SBU intelligence service.

Separately, a source with knowledge of the port's operations said a large Russian naval vessel had to be towed ashore because it could not move under its own power after being damaged.

Reuters contributed to this report.



