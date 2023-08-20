The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions

Russia said Ukrainian drones had struck three separate regions on Sunday, injuring five people and forcing two of Moscow's airports to briefly divert flights.

Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 12:27
Drones are seen at a site at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on April 20, 2023. (photo credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Drones are seen at a site at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on April 20, 2023.
(photo credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia's Kursk and Rostov regions, both of which border Ukraine, reported drone strikes while Russia's defense ministry said it had jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region, forcing it to crash in an unpopulated area.

Russia's Kursk and Rostov regions, both of which border Ukraine, reported drone strikes while Russia's defense ministry said it had jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region, forcing it to crash in an unpopulated area.

Russia's aviation watchdog said it had briefly halted flights to the city's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in response.

Kursk region's governor said that 5 people had been injured and a fire broke out when a drone hit a railway station. Rostov's governor said no injuries or damage had occurred.

Ukrainian drone strikes both on border regions and on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months, with repeated strikes on Moscow's financial district.

Investigators work near a damaged roof following a reported Ukrainian drone shot down in Moscow, Russia, August 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV) Investigators work near a damaged roof following a reported Ukrainian drone shot down in Moscow, Russia, August 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV)

Ukrainian drones have previously targeted the Kremlin

Russia said in May that two Ukrainian drones tried to attack the Kremlin.

Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.



