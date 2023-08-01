Drone strikes on Moscow show changing drone warfare tactics - analysis

Reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia appear to be pointing the way for how drones will transform war. However, this shift in the use of drones to carry out deep penetration attacks using cheap and expendable drones is not the way drones have traditionally been used over the last decades.

Huge investments in unmanned systems, such as the US Global Hawk or Reapers, generally produced drones that were slow and vulnerable. That means they were vulnerable to air defenses. In Syria, Russian warplanes have flown circles around US Reapers and damaged them.

The real story to come out of Ukraine is that kamikaze drones, or what are sometimes called loitering munitions, have played a major role. Russia acquired the Shahed Iranian drones to be used against Ukraine.

These slow-moving drones can be shot down by air defenses. Ukraine doesn’t operate much of an air force so it has a hard time sending up fighter jets to shoot them down, but its air defenses are able to destroy most of the Iranian drones that Russia uses.

Ukraine using drones to hit at the heart of Russia

On the other hand, it appears now that Ukraine is investing in new kamikaze drones as well. Several attacks on Moscow have showcased this improvement in Ukraine’s abilities.

A view shows the damaged facade of an office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/STAFF)

Reports online point to a drone called Bober and other models. What is important here is that it shows for a modest investment of several million or hundreds of millions of dollars a country can produce a kind of instant air force in drones.

This means that even countries under sanctions like Iran can produce a lot of drones and terrorize the Middle East. Iran successfully showed this in Yemen, attacking Saudi Arabia between 2015 and 2022. Now Iran has provided Russia with the drones that are necessary.

This is pointing the way to the new era of drone warfare. Turkey, for instance, is selling drones in the Middle East and Africa. Unlike the more expensive US drones, or Israeli drones, Turkey and China, as well as Iran, prefer to make cheaper drones for sale abroad.

Some of these, such as the loitering munitions or kamikaze drones are drones that are expendable or used to take out high-value targets deep in enemy territory.

These types of drones give countries a major advantage on the battlefield. They provide some of the threats that a warplane or cruise missile might have, but at a fraction of the cost.

For instance, why would a country invest in billion-dollar warplanes, or “6th generation” fighter jets, when for one jet they can buy large numbers of drones? In addition, why invest in manned surface vessels that take years or decades to build, when you can make unmanned vessels that can do what the manned vessels are doing?

The Ukraine is a testing ground for many countries and their drone technology. China is now cutting down on exports of drones in a way that may impact drones.

Many countries have used simple quadcopter civilian drones, for instance, to do surveillance on frontlines. But as countries become wary of dual-use technology, it's possible these types of drones might be cut off from procurement.

Also, the use of the internet and other technologies such as GPS are important in this realm. As countries learn how to use technology to defeat drones, it may mean that the ease of creating an instant air force by acquiring kamikaze drones, will not be able to transform the next battlefield.

The lessons of Ukraine, therefore, are important. It’s also important how it has transformed the Middle East, essentially putting Iran’s drone program on steroids. This means Iran may be rolling out more drones, but in the region, the drive for better air defenses means most countries threatened by Iran’s drones are now protected.