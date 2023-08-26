The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Trump's Mar-a-Lago erroneously listed on Zillow as sold

As Donald Trump Jr. slams the false reports, Zillow has removed the fake listing, which originally reported that the Trump residence sold for $422,000,000.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2023 12:18
A portrait of former US President Donald Trump over the White House is seen on a stairway of his Mar-a-Lago estate. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
A portrait of former US President Donald Trump over the White House is seen on a stairway of his Mar-a-Lago estate.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

The reports that former president Donald Trump had transferred ownership of his Mar-a-Lago estate to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., prior to his arrest in George are false, according to a Friday report from Newsweek.

After an erroneous listing on the popular site Zillow, the real-estate marketplace company that aims to help users buy, rent, or sell their homes, the company has since stated that the property is not listed as “off the market” after having been listed earlier this month as “on the market.”

Newsweek reports that the original listing reported the property had been sold for $422,000,000 on August 4th. The listing further described the property, located at 1100 S Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida as a 5,061-square-foot residence.

The Trump Organization also told Newsweek that the original claim was false. "Mar-a-Lago has absolutely not been sold nor will it ever be,”  said Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, in a statement. “This rumor is asinine."

An aerial view of the Mar-a-Lago property in Florida (credit: FLICKR)An aerial view of the Mar-a-Lago property in Florida (credit: FLICKR)

The false report regarding Mar -a-Lago came shortly before the former president was booked on 13 felony counts at Fulton County jail in Georgia after having voluntarily surrendered himself.

A report from the Express suggested that Trump may have transferred ownership of the property to Mar-a-Lago Inc. rather than having formally sold it.

The Website, SunBiz lists Mar-a-Lago Inc. as having a Tallahassee, Florida mailing address and being owned by the Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr., for his part, has denied the claim.

Trump Jr. slams the media

“I woke up this morning to numerous media reports claiming that my dad transferred ownership of Mar-A-Lago to me, and while anyone would love to be gifted one of the most beautiful properties in the entire world, it is nothing more than total and complete fake news," Trump Jr. said to the right-wing news outlet, Breitbart.

"A lot of media outlets should be embarrassed with themselves for running such a phony story, but we all know that most of them won't even retract their reports because they have no shame. SAD!"

The former president, after relative media absence in recent weeks, such as his decision not to participate in the first GOP primary presidential debate, posted his Fulton County jail mugshot to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

The social media post marked Trump’s reemergence on the platform since his last tweet in January 2021 declaring he would not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration.



