Iran warns enemies amid arrival of Russian Yak-130 training fighter jet - analysis

The appearance of the Yak in Iran is a major development in the region as it is confirmed a perception that Iran is on the cusp of increasing its military threats and capacity.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 16:50

Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 16:54
A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016.
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Iranian pro-government and government media say that the country is now operating the advanced Yak-130 training aircraft from Russia. The Yak-130 is designed to prepare Iranian pilots to fly advanced aircraft, such as 4th generation fighter jets. Iran has been seeking to acquire Russian aircraft for years to bolster its air force. It is not clear yet if this new arrival will mean that the much sort-after Iran-Russia Su-35 deal will be completed.   

Images of the Yak-130 were released on Tasnim media, a pro-regime outlet with close ties to the IRGC.

The aircraft was developed in Russia and is used as a training jet for combat aircraft. Reports say it could help pilots to learn to fly the Su-35 or Su-57. This would mean a significant upgrade for Iran’s air force, which mostly consists of older aircraft, some dating from the 1960s and 1970s.  

The technological advancement of the Yak-130

Pictures of the Yak-130 training fighter have been published in Iran, which show that this plane has been handed over to the Air Force, Iranian media reported. Pilots are expected to be able to learn from the trainer how to use various modern equipment on aircraft, such as HUD display and also fire control and weapon systems, the reports continued.

A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

The Yak-130 has a radar with the ability to identify numerous targets at the same time and enable interception at ranges of 60km. In the field of navigation, this aircraft is equipped with GLONASS and GPS. GLONASS is similar to GPS used in Russia.

The Yak has been used in various capacities since 2011 and reports say it is used in Algeria, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Belarus, Myanmar and Syria, which have either ordered or used this aircraft. 

The advanced trainer is made by the Russian Yakulov Company. It helps pilots learn to fly advanced 4th generation aircraft. The US F-35, by comparison, is a 5th generation aircraft.

The trainer can also help train for close air support missions and can carry several tons of ammunition, such as different weapons that be placed on the wings and fuselage. The aircraft can also carry a 23mm gun pod, Tasnim News says. It can also carry various weapons such as  

“250 and 500 kg bombs, 80, 122 and 330 mm rockets, Kab 500 guided bombs, Kha-29 guided missiles and two R-73 thermal missiles for air combat…. Also, this aircraft can carry two electronic warfare pods on both ends of the wings and external fuel tanks to increase the operational range.” It has a range of around 800km.  

The appearance of the Yak in Iran is a major development in the region and as it is confirmed and develops the story will reinforce a perception that Iran is on the cusp of increasing its military threats and capacity. This is important because Iran wants to increase military exports and imports in October as some sanctions expire. 



