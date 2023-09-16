President Volodymyr Zelensky wishes Jewish communities 'Shanah Tovah'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wished "Shanah Tovah" to Jewish communities in Ukraine and worldwide at the beginning of Rosh Hashanah on Friday.

Shanah Tovah to all Jewish communities in Ukraine and across the world celebrating #RoshHashanah today!Let the new year bring a fresh start and hope for a brighter future.May it provide the strength for good to triumph over evil and peace to be restored. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 15, 2023

The tomb of Rabbi Nachman in Uman. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

New Year's disagreements

Zelensky has had an open disagreement with Benjamin Netanyahu and his government over allowing Hasidic Israelis to go on a pilgrimage to Uman, the burial site of Rabbi Nahman the founder of the Breslover Hasidic movement.

The spat became very difficult for Netanyahu as he had to negotiate between his coalition partners some of whom have Bresolver supporters and his international commitments.

Ukraine, currently in the midst of war, would struggle to accommodate tens of thousands of pilgrims coming to Uman. Although Uman is far from the frontlines it would still divert needed attention from more important activities.