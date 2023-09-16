President Volodymyr Zelensky wishes Jewish communities 'Shanah Tovah'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wished "Shanah Tovah" to Jewish communities in Ukraine and worldwide at the beginning of Rosh Hashanah on Friday.

"May it provide the strength for good to triumph over evil and peace to be restored."

New Year's disagreements

Zelensky has had an open disagreement with Benjamin Netanyahu and his government over allowing Hasidic Israelis to go on a pilgrimage to Uman, the burial site of Rabbi Nahman the founder of the Breslover Hasidic movement.

The spat became very difficult for Netanyahu as he had to negotiate between his coalition partners some of whom have Bresolver supporters and his international commitments.

Ukraine, currently in the midst of war, would struggle to accommodate tens of thousands of pilgrims coming to Uman. Although Uman is far from the frontlines it would still divert needed attention from more important activities.



