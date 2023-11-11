Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters were demonstrating on Friday in Midtown Manhattan, shutting down Grand Central Station, as well as vandalizing and chanting in front of the New York Times building, local media sources reported.

ABC and Fox reported that services at the terminal were extremely limited as a result of the demonstrations and that their previous destination, the NYT building, was vandalized with a red tint. They accused the newspaper of being biased towards Israel and chanted: "Children die, while you lie."

PROTEST: NEW YORK PRO-PALESTINEIn case you missed it, last night a group of pro-Palestine and pro-Hamas protestors tried forcing their way into the New York Times building in NYC.They can be heard chanting, "WHEN YOU LIE, CHILDREN DIE!"The New York Police Department… pic.twitter.com/CNy8FeNoW9 — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) November 10, 2023

In addition, the protesters scattered editions of a fake newspaper with the words "The New York War Crimes" written on it - which accused the media of "complicity in genocide" and called on the editorial board of the Times to publicly support a ceasefire. Also, the word "lies" was written across the doors of the Times headquarters.

The demonstrators protested for over an hour and read the names of thousands of Palestinians who they claim have been killed in Gaza, including at least 36 journalists whose deaths have been confirmed since the start of the war, according to Maariv. People take part in a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, outside the New York Times building, in New York City, US, November 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

Grand Central and Columbus Circle

The protesters then went to Grand Central Terminal afterward, where video footage shows some of them kicking and banging to get into the station. It can be seen below:

Shocking scenes outside Grand Central Station in NYC as pro-Palestinian protesters wearing headscarves attempt to smash down the door. pic.twitter.com/SdGQftA1B5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 11, 2023

The rally, the ABC report stated, started at Columbus Circle with thousands marching to demand a ceasefire to Operation Swords of Iron. Protesters shouted: "No peace on stolen land."

Pro-Palestinian supporters raise flag over Columbus Square in NYC. The Jewish community is being told to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/EmVBEQ69k3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 11, 2023

Police have made several arrests due to the protests, but do not have an exact number, ABC reported.