Deadly ambush on bus in northwestern Pakistan leaves 9 dead

At least nine people were killed and over 26 injured Saturday night in an attack by unknown gunmen on a bus near Chilas, in northwestern Pakistan.

Authorities confirmed that two Pakistan Army soldiers are among the deceased.

The Rawalpindi-bound bus was attacked by unidentified armed assailants in the Hodor area of Gilgit-Baltistan, near the southern mountains.

The bus was traveling along the Karakoram Highway, one of the world's highest roads, leading to the Khunjerab border crossing between Pakistan and China.

Six bodies so far identified

Local official Arif Ahmed told the Media Line, “Six of the nine bodies have been identified, and treatment of the injured passengers is ongoing.” Pakistan's national flag flatters during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day, at the Mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, August 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

Rescue and paramedic teams arrived at the scene and transported all of the injured to the regional hospital in Chilas.

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, director of Health Services, told The Media Line, "The majority of the injured are in critical condition," and added that mosques in Chilas City have made announcements requesting blood donations.

Some injured passengers recounted, “After the indiscriminate gunshots, the bus became uncontrollable, racing through steep terrain until it collided with a freight-carrying truck, which also caught fire.”

The bus, struck by several rounds, descended into mayhem, exacerbated by the subsequent accident and fire.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Azhar Ali, a spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan police, informed The Media Line, “Travel on the Karakoram Highway is currently prohibited following the incident. Traffic will resume after a complete security clearance.”

Haji Gulbar Khan, the chief minister of Gilgit, stated, “The government will ensure that the terrorists involved in the attack receive appropriate punishment.”

He further added, “A special team has been formed to investigate the incident.”