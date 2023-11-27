China's Hunan province has the most inconvenient convenience store

We've heard about many strange shops, but a wooden convenience store situated on a cliff 120 meters above the ground is truly peculiar.

This convenience store, aptly nicknamed "the most inconvenient convenience store in the world," is located on a mountain cliff in southern China's Hunan province. Its purpose is to cater to climbers who tackle this cliff in Hunan, a city surrounded by mountains with a population of 64 million.

The store can be found in Shiniuzhai, an area known for its mountainous landscape and range of outdoor activities. In 2015, the area became home to the "Brave Men's Bridge," a unique bridge featuring a glass floor that offers breathtaking views.

Now, this convenience store has become another attraction along the steep mountain path, where climbers use iron anchors and advanced climbing equipment to reach the top.

This store garnered significant attention when it opened in 2018 after a year of construction. Recently, it regained popularity when a surfer posted a video on "Weibo," captioned "This is the most inconvenient convenience store in the world."

An employee of the convenience store mentioned to a local newspaper that the team members climb with backpacks filled with bottles of soft drinks each day. These drinks are sold for less than a dollar. Climbers passing by the store can also enjoy complimentary small cakes, stored in tiny red boxes, offered by the sellers.