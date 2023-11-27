Israel loses spot to Pakistan in travel mag's top destinations for 2024

Two years ago, Israel was a top recommendation for tourists. However, this year, respected travel magazine Travel + Leisure has chosen Northern Pakistan as one of the "50 best places to travel in 2024."

Meanwhile, Israel didn't even make the list this year, despite its previous appearance in 2021.

It seems like the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted travel choices. Interestingly, the magazine's list included other controversial destinations such as Cleveland, Ohio, known for high crime rates, and Saudi Arabia with its unique eco-hotel Dar Tantura that utilizes candlelight instead of electricity. It's unclear whether the magazine intentionally included such unconventional destinations to stand out or if they genuinely believe these places are worth visiting.

Let's focus on Northern Pakistan for a moment. According to the magazine, the northern provinces of this South Asian nation are gaining popularity in the travel world due to their breathtaking landscapes, high-altitude lakes, and rugged peaks. In 2023, the tour company Intrepid Travel introduced a women-only 12-day expedition to the region, marking the first time such a trip was offered.

The company already offers similar trips in destinations like Jordan, India, and Morocco. In 2024, Intrepid will continue to provide trips to Northern Pakistan in May, September, and October, where female travelers can explore ancient villages, alpine lakes, and historic fortresses. The unique aspect of these trips is the opportunity to interact with locals in areas that may be off-limits if men were part of the journey.

Other travel companies are also venturing into Northern Pakistan. Wild Frontiers will introduce a brand-new, 14-day adventure that promises to challenge both the body and mind of those willing to take it on. With full-day hikes, some reaching altitudes over 4,000 meters, this expedition offers incredible landscapes and the chance to connect with locals along the way. The trip begins in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, which also offers historical gems to explore.

Apart from Northern Pakistan, the magazine highlights several other attractive and safe destinations. Merida in Mexico, the picturesque region of the Douro River in Portugal, and the Austrian countryside are among the recommended options. Warsaw, Paris, New Zealand, and Majorca are also included on the list. For those seeking adventure, California's Sonoma County, Colorado's Aspen, Anna Maria Island in Florida, or sailing off the coast of Alaska provide breathtaking experiences.

Winter sports enthusiasts will find Montana's skiing favorite, Big Sky, featured on the list. Additionally, a cruise on the Mississippi River, a visit to the Las Vegas Count, and exploring the entertainment hub of Kansas City, Missouri, are recommended. Fort Worth, Texas, is praised for its luxury accommodations and the National Cowgirl Museum, while Cleveland, Ohio, is recognized for its Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and hosting games in 2024.

The Travel Index also suggests Montreal, Canada, as one of the greenest and most visitor-friendly places in North America. Métis Crossing, a new Indigenous-owned resort in Alberta, offers an immersive learning experience of the region's First Nations culture. The resort covers a vast area and includes a lodge with 40 rooms. Visitors can participate in various activities such as handicrafts, canoeing, bird watching, and snow trips, depending on the season. There's also a chance to witness the spectacular Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights.

It's worth noting that two years ago, the magazine warmly recommended Israel to its readers, highlighting new attractions and hotels in the country.

However, Israel didn't make the current list, and the last article about Israel in the magazine focused on the travel warning issued by the US State Department following the Swords of Iron war. The warning advises US citizens to carefully consider whether to visit Israel, Gaza, or Judea and Samaria due to the war.

On October 19, 2023, the travel warning was extended globally, urging US citizens to exercise caution in various places worldwide due to heightened tensions.