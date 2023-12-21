London primary school forced to shut after pro-Palestinian 'threats'

A primary school, which is the UK equivalent to an elementary school, in London has been forced to shut down over threats made by pro-Palestinian protesters. The threats came after parents had sent their children with Palestinian flags and political messages during a Children in Need day last month.

In response, the school sent home letters to eight families, where they wrote that "inappropriate comments made at school, including extremist or divisive comments," would lead to the UK Government's counter-terrorism program, according to the Evening Standard.

“In the light of escalating threats against staff and the school, based on malicious fabrications being broadcast by various media outlets, the Lion Academy Trust will be closing the school from 20th December 2023 to all parents and pupils for the Christmas break,” the Lion Academy Trust said about Barclay Primary School in a press release on December 20.

On Thursday, Barclay Primary School in Leyton was surrounded by protesters who claimed that the school’s request discriminated against Muslims, the Standard reported.

Barclay School and the trust responsible for it have denied a number of allegations levied against them. There were rumors circulated amongst the protesters that the school had mistreated an eight-year-old student. The trust said there was “no evidence to support” the allegations and that the claim “has been formally referred by the school to the relevant external safeguarding authorities who have reviewed the allegation and found it to be false.”

"I think it's happening because of discrimination, Islamophobia... The headteacher should resign."The father of Yahya, the Muslim pupil at the centre of the row between parents and Barclay Primary School in Leyton, explained to 5Pillars what allegedly happened on Children in… pic.twitter.com/onTgGSRZRx — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) December 21, 2023

The trust also stated that the aforementioned letter had been “misappropriate” and “deliberately taken out of context.” They stated, “the letter was specific to alleged misconduct by the parties to whom it was sent” and that they were obligated to report concerning conduct to the relevant authorities. Advertisement Jewish activist captures hate at London pro-Palestinian march, December 9, 2023. (credit: @_Jacker_)

Official responses to the protests

A Department for Education spokesman said: "Intimidation of teachers and staff is unacceptable, and we are working with Barclay Primary School to support them.

"During periods of heightened community tensions, we support schools to take steps to ensure they remain calm and supportive learning environments, where all pupils feel safe."

Gary Mond, Chairman of the National Jewish Assembly in the UK, told the Jerusalem Post, "It must be a fundamental principle in any healthy society that politics and education do not mix. Furthermore, politicizing children at a young age - exactly as Hamas has been doing in Gaza for so many years - is reprehensible. I think that the school's reported comments were necessarily robust and appropriate in light of these protests.

It is, however, sad that the circumstances led to the school term finishing two days early, but understandable given what was happening. Hopefully, the police will ensure that the school, its teachers, children and property are protected from what appears to be a hateful mob."