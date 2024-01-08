NEW YORK - Approximately 200 pro-Palestinian protestors shut down major roadways into Manhattan on Monday morning, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Jerusalem Post.

The Holland Tunnel and Williamsburg, Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges were shut down by 10 a.m. but reopened by noon when protestors dispersed, NPYD told The Post.

NPYD would not confirm any arrests or incident reports.

Image of the NYPD Logo (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Why is Wall Street the next location?

Protest organizers called for groups to meet Monday morning at City Hall Park to “shut down Wall Street,” according to a Tweet from the People’s Forum, a political advocacy organization.

"We are SHUTTING DOWN WALL STREET! While a genocide continues in Palestine, Wall Street makes billions in profits from the US/Israeli war machine and its system of apartheid and occupation. It’s time to say it again: no business as usual while there’s a genocide!” according to the Tweet.