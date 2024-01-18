Father who raped, imprisoned daughter for 24 years may be released

The exposure of Austrian Josef Fritzl’s story shocked individuals worldwide when the man gained negative notoriety for locking his daughter, Elisabeth, in their home’s basement for 24 years. While there, he repeatedly raped and abused Elisabeth, who, in the course of those years, was repeatedly impregnated by him, giving birth to seven of his children.

Recent reports reveal that the 88-year-old Fritzl will likely be set for release soon, given that experts in his case have submitted that he “no longer posed a threat to society.”

The shocking truth about his crimes came to light when Elisabeth reappeared in 2008, having been held captive by her own father since 1984. Fritzl was then arrested on charges of rape, incest, incarceration, and involuntary manslaughter. He was captured when Fritzl brought Elisabeth’s gravely ill child to a hospital whereby Elisabeth was given the opportunity to alert others to her situation.

Why is rapist Josef Fritzl possibly being released from prison?

Fritzl pleaded guilty on all charges in 2009 and was sentenced to life in prison. However, his defense attorney has recently argued for his release, requesting he be transferred to a nursing home, citing his failing physical health and the assertion that he is no longer dangerous, despite his past horrific acts.

A regional court reviewing the case has yet to reach a decision on the issue, although it is expected to make its decision in the upcoming weeks. Josef Fritzl (credit: REUTERS)

Throughout the 24 years, three of the children Fritzl fathered with his daughter remained confined in the basement under harsh conditions. Another three were raised in their family home, with Fritzl’s wife being deceived into believing that these children had been abandoned on their doorstep as infants. Tragically, one of the children died shortly after birth.

The recent discussion surrounding Fritzl’s potential release stems from a psychiatric report indicating that he is not likely to commit further offenses.