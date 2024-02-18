WATCH: 'Working as a team'

Canadian Friends of Hebrew University & The Philanthropists Present:

'The hidden art of giving': In conversation with Nathan and Glennie Lindenberg

Wednesday, February 21

9 am PST | 12 pm EST | 19:00 Israel time | 17:00 UK time

Nathan Lindenberg was born in Tel Aviv to Holocaust survivor parents and came to Israel after World War II during the British Mandate. Nathan and his parents moved to Canada when he was three. He celebrated his Bar Mitzvah in Israel in 1964, and in 1970, he traveled to Israel to study at Hebrew University’s one-year program for overseas students. The year he spent in Israel made an indelible impact on his life.

Nathan met Glennie, a native Torontonian, while they were both studying law in Toronto, and they have spent their lives – both professionally and personally – as an effective and strong team. Ralph Benmergui speaks with the couple, as they share their life story and discuss their work on behalf of the Hebrew University and other charitable organizations. Nathan and Glennie Lindenberg (Credit: Canadian Friends Hebrew University)

The Lindenbergs were instrumental in the founding of the Institute for Medical Research Israel Canada (IMRIC), an institute for medical research at the school’s Ein Karem campus. “When you go to the university and see the work being done and its implications for society as a whole, you can’t help but be inspired,” says Nathan. Glennie, whose father was a Holocaust survivor, played a vital role in the development of the Toronto Holocaust Museum, which opened in June 2023.

Meet Nathan and Glennie Lindenberg in the third episode of the 2023-24 season of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a video series hosted by Ralph Benmergui, Canadian television and radio personality, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, which delves into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.

The interview with Nathan and Glennie Lindenberg was conducted prior to the October 7 Hamas attacks.