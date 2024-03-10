'Glory to Ukraine': Russia jails Moscow university student for pro-Kyiv Wi-Fi name

A student at Moscow State University has been sentenced to 10 days in jail after a Russian court found them guilty on Thursday of displaying "symbols of an extremist organization" following the discovery of their pro-Ukraine WIFI name, BBC News reported on Saturday.

The student named his Wi-Fi as "Slava Ukraini!" which translates to "Glory to Ukraine!"

According to the report, the unnamed pupil was arrested on Wednesday morning. Officers inspected the student's university accommodation and computer, and the student's Wi-Fi has now been confiscated.

The court had ruled that the student had attempted to amplify the pro-Kyiv slogan to users within the Wi-Fi range.

The student was found guilty of "public demonstration of Nazi symbolism... or symbols of extremist organizations."

Russia's 'de-Nazification' invasion

Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly claimed that they are trying to "de-nazify" Ukraine.

More than 260 Russians are serving jail terms for crimes related to taking an anti-war stance, according to CNN citations of the Russian human rights group OVD-info.