Russia says US-Russian dual national detained for 'rehabilitating Nazism'

A man with dual US-Russian nationality has been placed in pre-trial custody in St Petersburg for "rehabilitating Nazism" in posts on social media, the city's court service said on Saturday.

Yuri Malev was charged over posts in which he was alleged to have denigrated the St George's ribbon, a symbol of Russian military valor. One contained obscene language and the other showed a picture of a corpse wearing the ribbon.

The court service said this showed disrespect for society and insulted the memory of the Great Patriotic War, as Russians refer to World War Two.

The court proceedings

The statement said Malev, who was detained in St. Petersburg on Friday, had "partially admitted guilt", but did not elaborate. He was placed in custody until Feb. 7. A veteran wearing a St. George's Ribbon, forming the symbol ''Z'' in support of the Russian armed forces involved in a conflict in Ukraine, walks after a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)

Last week, a Russian court extended the pre-trial detention of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, charged with failing to register as a "foreign agent", an offense that carries up to five years in prison.