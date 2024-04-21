British Airways revives flights to Tel Aviv celebrating heritage with new uniforms

In the first week of October, we visited London to find out more about British Airways’ heritage and to understand its current philosophy as the company launched its new staff uniforms.

A few days later, the terrible events of October 7 unfolded. April 1 marked the long-awaited return of British Airways. (As of Thursday, the airline had not stopped flights following last week’s Iranian attack.)

As each airline comes back to Israel, market competitiveness increases and hopefully ticket prices reduce. During the last three months of 2023, with limited options for flyers, prices to Europe and North America soared. The return of British Airways offers another route to London and it reopens a gateway between Tel Aviv and 26 US cities.

There are some changes to the service for the time being as international airline crews are not staying overnight in Israel. The flight from Tel Aviv to London is a direct flight but the London to Tel Aviv journey stops in Larnaca, Cyprus, for a crew change. The flights have also been changed to short-haul status with narrow-bodied jets.British Airways has a rich history dating back close to a century.

Its first flight to then-Palestine, under the company’s original name, Imperial Airways, was more than 90 years ago. These and other landmarks are celebrated in the British Airways Heritage Collection, housed at the Speedbird Centre in its headquarters.

If you have time between flights, it is well worth traveling five minutes from Heathrow Terminal 5 to BA’s Waterside HQ in Harmondsworth. Dozens of model aircraft stand proudly alongside uniforms worn by cabin crew down the years, surrounded by artwork and cabin replicas that tell the story of this British institution. Museum curator and BA historian Jim Davies has worked with the company for 57 years and can provide some wonderful insights.

(Book ahead of time via email: ba.1.museum@ba.com.)

British Airways' modern british identity

UNIFORMS THROUGH the ages at the British Airways Heritage Collection. (20/4/2024) (credit: @MarkDavidPod )

The crisp, elegant dark blue uniforms with red and white touches were all the talk of cabin crew at British Airways. It’s the first uniform remodeling in 19 years. The blouse, made from recycled materials, ultra-modern jumpsuits, and sharp overcoats were designed by Savile Row tailor Ozwald Boateng and are part of BA’s drive to be a “British original.”

The concept is very apparent when the superbly produced safety video hits the 17-inch, hi-resolution screens in the Club Suite, the newly revamped Club World cabins available on at least 10 routes departing from Heathrow. A cross-section of staff members joins forces with well-known UK personalities, reflecting multicultural 2023 Britain to take passengers through the emergency exits, oxygen mask, and brace position while sharing all that Britain has to offer.

“We recognize there is a new and modern world and how people travel and how people consume, and spend their money and their time and where they work from have changed massively,” says BA chief customer officer Calum Laming. “The British original platform allows us to be BA, allows our colleagues to be themselves. It’s about growing and developing, proudly flying that flag but also proud of where we’ve come from.”

There’s more Britishness on board, of course. If you fly Club World (British Airways parlance for business class), at the right time of day, you can coif English sparkling wine alongside scones and strawberry jam.

A typical Club World menu includes a salad, choice of three starters such as smoky eggplant (read aubergine on the British menu) and chickpeas, mains including grilled cod, lamb or mozzarella mezzaluna and a cheese plate, apricot soufflé or banana chocolate mousse to round things off. The drinks menu is extensive: from Earl Grey via a fine Yealands Pinot Noir to cocktails, mocktails and an excellent six-grapes Port.

The entertainment system brings the best in TV and movies from around the world, audio, and games in an extremely easy-to-use phone-like format. The selection is comprehensive and helpfully categorized.

The business lounges are of the quality one would expect – plenty of food, drink, comfort, and connectivity but if you are traveling onwards on first class, then a stop in the Concorde Room is a must. Three-course à la carte delicious meals await, accompanied by fine, aged wines.

The décor is exceptional, with fabric sofas you would love to have at home. There are private booths for diners and those who want to work in peace. There are 270-degree views of the airport from the lounge’s balcony, and tucked away in a corner is the nose cone from an original Concorde.

But beyond the excellent pre- and on-board service, it’s the crew that stands out. A warm welcome and courteous throughout, the flight attendants offer that unique brand of British humor, leaving you feeling in good hands as if with an old friend.

Some Tel Aviv flights include Hebrew-speaking staff like Shane, who has been with the company for five years and sees his future with British Airways.

Chief customer officer Laming knows the Tel Aviv-London route is highly competitive with Israeli and British carriers battling for market share, and low-cost aircraft providing an attractive alternative for many.

He is relying on the 20,000 employees in his charge to deliver the very best: “The experience is the product,” he says. “It’s the seats and the entertainment and the food we serve on board but it’s all about our people. I am so convinced that British Airways has this unique set of brilliant individuals who really bring the experience to life.”

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition (https://www.jpost.com/podcast/travel-edition.) They were invited to fly to London by British Airways.