Mohamed Hadid on Biden Iran response: ‘Zionists in one room plotting’

Real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid attacked US President Joe Biden and his administration for their response to the Iranian attacks on Israel on Saturday night, calling them "Zionists" in an Instagram post.

“Zionists in one room plotting,” Hadid said in an Instagram story of Biden’s meeting Saturday night.

The US president’s social media account had shared a picture of Biden and senior officials meeting on Iran launching hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in revenge for the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi and six other officers in an alleged April 1 Israeli strike in Syria.

US commitment to Israel's security 'ironclad'

“I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attack on Israel,” said Biden's account. “Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.” (credit: gettyimages)

Hadid had previously slammed Biden for his support of Israel, in early March writing, “He will be in court with the rest of the Zionist criminals. We will hunt them down like they did the Nazis.”

The Nazareth-born real estate mogul had also referred to Biden as the “head of the Zionist project.”