Netanyahu in Passover message: We will increase military, diplomatic pressure on Hamas

In a pre-Passover message on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza and laid the blame for the lack of a hostage deal at the feet of the terror organization.

"Unfortunately, until now, all proposals for the release of our hostages have been outright rejected by Hamas," Netanyahu said.

"In the coming days, we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory," the prime minister added.