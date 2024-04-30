The competition begins: Eden Golan lands in Malmo for 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Eden Golan, Israel’s representative for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, arrived in Malmo, Sweden, on Tuesday afternoon adorned with a yellow hostage pin, symbolizing support for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDEN GOLAN (@golaneden)

According to her Instagram, Golan began her first run-through of "Hurricane" immediately after arriving, as rehearsals continued in Malmo . In pictures publishedon her social media account, Golan and her dancers are seen wearing white, while dancing around a bright light.

In a post published to her Instagram account on Monday, Golan said, “As I begin this journey, I’m filled with so many emotions—excitement, anticipation, a little nervous, but most important the desire of wanting to put on the best performance I know I can."

She added, alluding to those held hostage by Hamas, "I am honored and filled with so much pride to represent our country—this song represents us, all of us, including those who are home and aren’t— we are waiting for you.” DEMONSTRATORS IN Malmo, Sweden, protest Israel’s participation in the Eurovision, earlier this month. (credit: Johan Nilsson TT News Agency/Reuters)

Hoping to bring Israel to the grand finale on May 11, her song “Hurricane” is about overcoming crisis.

Previous lyrics were deemed too political

Originally, Golan was slated to perform a song entitled “October Rain.” However, the lyrics were changed due to complaints by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that the lyrics were too political. The song clearly referenced the October 7 massacre.

Eurovision labels itself a nonpolitical event and can disqualify contestants who break this rule. Public broadcaster KAN was responsible for choosing Israel’s entry.

Golan will be accompanied by heavy security in Malmo due to the continuous anti-Israel and antisemitic atmosphere in the city, which has only increased since Israel’s war against Hamas broke out. The delegation has been warned about the pro-Palestinian protests taking place throughout the city, according to reports by Israeli media.