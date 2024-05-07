Rafah op. influences Biden's decision on conditioning Israel aid - report

NEW YORK – In his weekly news conference, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said, “We’ll see what happens on the ground,” when asked about the US response to Israel’s full-scale ground operation in Rafah which the White House has opposed to for months.

Aguilar said the caucus would “work with the Biden administration” to see how they responded.

“The most important thing here, especially at this moment for that region, is [returning] of the hostages, defeating Hamas, and surging the humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” Aguilar said.

“Those have been the same points that House Democrats, leader [Hakeem] Jeffries, and President [Joe] Biden have been talking about and focused on. That continues to be our focus and objective,” Aguilar explained.

Antisemitism is a pressing concern

Aguilar acknowledged Holocaust Remembrance Day and the importance of conversations and education in making sure that such an event would never happen again.

“We understand the challenges within the country. Antisemitism is real and the fact that Jewish students specifically don’t feel safe on college campuses is very difficult for all of us to hear and to feel,” Aguilar said. POLICE ARE called in at UCLA in Los Angeles, last week. The rhetoric in these demonstrations frequently flows over into pure antisemitism, while Jewish students and academic staff are often harassed and intimidated, the writer notes. (credit: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS)

Further, he said that there are many issues at play, including freedom of speech and expression and making sure young people feel safe in learning environments.

Prejudice and discrimination against anyone, including antisemitism, is wrong, Aguilar stressed.

“No one should be discriminated against simply because they happen to be Jewish. Everyone has a right to free speech; they do not have the right to engage in violence and vandalism,” Aguilar said. “That is not a difficult line. Violence is not protected by the First Amendment.”