New trend: Blocking celebrities who didn't take pro-Palestinian stance at Met Gala

A new anti-Israel trend emerged on social media platforms to boycott and block celebrities who have not made political statements regarding the Israel-Hamas war in an attempt to place pressure on them to take a stance on the conflict.

The trend became popular following the annual celebrity Met Gala event in New York City that took place last week and began due to the lack of political statements made by celebrities attending the event.

Videos surged throughout social media platforms after the event, slamming the celebrities for not taking a pro-Palestinian stance.

The videos used the hashtag #celebrityblocklist, encouraging others to block the social media accounts of those on the lists they created.

A long list of names to be blocked

The videos show the account user scrolling down a list of celebrity names with the word "SILENT" written in capital letters next to those who did not take a stance.

Kylie Jenner poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

The list of celebrities was long and included A-listers such as Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Arianna Grande.

The comment section of the videos under the hashtag was filled with encouragement for the trend, stating social media users' intent to boycott the celebrities.

Despite the non-political messages at the event, over a thousand pro-Palestinian protesters marched near the Galla. Some protesters expressed they intended to crash the event, according to The Guardian.

Banging drums and chanting “Free Palestine,” the demonstrators paraded through Madison Avenue, only one block east of the gala venue.