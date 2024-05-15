Gaza Flotilla flounders with search to reflag vessels

The Gaza activist flotilla continues to be unable to set sale to the Palestinian coastal territory after the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) lost the state flag for two vessels on April 26, though a smaller ship was launched from Norway, arriving in Germany on May 13.

The FFC is seeking another state flag after Guinea Bissau International Ships Registry requested an inspection and revoked its flag from the lead ship Akdenez and the flotilla's cargo ship.

The loss of the state flag for two of the three flotilla vessels was orchestrated by Israel, the organization claimed.

Gaza aid flotilla challenges Israel

US Navy personnel construct a JLOTS, which stands for ''Joint Logistics Over-the Shore'' temporary pier which will provide a ship-to-shore distribution system to help deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, in an undated handout picture in the Mediterranean Sea. (credit: US CENTRAL COMMAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"Israel cannot and will not crush our resolve to break its illegal siege and reach the people of Gaza," said the FFC in a press conference on April 27.

The FFC called on activists to demand that a nation state reflag their craft, as they are unable to sail without the flags, which determines the legal jurisdiction and registration for a vessel. Mandla Mandela called on the South African government to allow the flotilla to fly its flag on May 6, after South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said that he supported the flotilla.

The flotilla reportedly has 5,000 tons of aid materials, but has said that it will not allow Israel to inspect the ship and aid. The flotilla contends that Israel has denied entry to aid products that it deems to have dual-use military and civilian purposes.

While the Passenger ship Akdenez remained in port in the Marmara Sea, the small yacht Handala set sail on May 2 around Europe to Gaza. The ship, named for the Palestinian cartoon character, is on an awareness campaign visiting European cities on its long voyage.