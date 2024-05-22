Mike Johnson will sanction ICC for arrest warrants

America should punish the ICC and put Karem Khan "back in his place," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Congress is reviewing all of its options including "aggressive legislation" to impose sanctions as quickly as possible, Johnson said.

"If the ICC moves forward with its absurd warrant request, this is going to be an even bigger international problem," Johnson said.

ICC is illegal

According to Johnson the US has never endorsed the ICC because it's a "direct affront to our own sovereignty."

"We don't put any international body above American sovereignty and Israel doesn't do that either," he added.

Johnson noted the ICC never targeted or arrested Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi despite engaging in "torture and terror." INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL Court Prosecutor Karim Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in The Hague, earlier this year. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

"But instead, what we see right now is the ICC has chosen to target Israel with baseless and illegitimate arrest warrants, and it's attempting to equate Israel's just war for its existence with the horrific acts of the October 7 massacre," Johnson said. "To us, this is just unconscionable."

In his testimony on Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated he'd be open to working with Congress on bipartisan sanctions against the ICC depending on the legislation brought forward.