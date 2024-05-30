'Besiege the White House': PFLP affiliated organization echoes calls for protests in June

Masar Badil, a group with organizational and ideological ties to the terror-designated Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), published a call inciting activists to "besiege the White House in Washington, and to surround the palaces, headquarters, and ministries of Western colonial governments and Zionist embassies."

This call echoes an event to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The besiege attempt was organized by a group named the ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition), which called on activists to make their way to DC on June 8th at noon and "surround the White House" while wearing red, to symbolize their acting as a "red line."

Terror-supporting activists set to participate

ANSWER Coalition is also organizing buses for activists from several locations to facilitate arrival at the besiegement, with the participation of the terror-supporting Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and the CCP-aligned The People's Forum (TPF).

The besiegement was first announced during the People's Conference for Palestine, held this past weekend in Detroit. US congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib drew harsh criticism after she spoke at the event alongside self-admitted activists at a terror-designated organization, namely Wisam Rafeedie of the PFLP. Members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) stand guard during a parade marking the annual al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon April 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Speakers at the conference also lauded the "Palestinian resistance" from "above and below ground" in a clear reference to Hamas terrorists. Some speakers even called to bring down the United States at Detroit's publicly funded Huntington Place convention center.

Other organizing parties of the Conference included PYM, an organization that showed many instances of lauding terrorists and terror, as well as The People's Forum (TPF), an organization funded by sympathizers and promoters of the Chinese Communist Party.

A Free Press expose from earlier this week showed that the owner of the domain used for the People's Conference for Palestine's website was none other than TPF.

In other words, a conference held under the auspices of a CCP-affiliated organization, which featured calls to bring down the USA and participation of a designated terror organization with a US congress member, concluded with the promotion of an event aimed to disrupt the White House, perhaps raising concerns related to homeland security and foreign intervention.

The PFLP is an active terror organization designated as such by the US, Canada, the EU, Israel, and others.

While known for their mass shootings and airplane hijackings in the 1970s and the assassination of Israeli minister Rehavam Zeevi in the early 2000s, the group is still active today, as its terrorists participated in the Hamas massacre on October 7th, as well as launching rockets at Israeli civilians.

Another contemporary terror attack perpetrated by the PFLP was the 2019 murder of 17-year-old teenager Rina Shnerb by a roadside bomb.