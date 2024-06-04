San Francisco police detain protesters at Israeli consulate

San Francisco police detained a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who entered the lobby of the building housing the Israeli consulate after they refused to leave, authorities said on Monday.

An unspecified number of people were "detained for potential arrest," police said in a statement. "Officers have been making multiple warnings to the individuals to disperse and exit the private property on their own."

A Reuters witness estimated about 50 people were inside the building on the ground floor. Police led protesters out of the building one-by-one and loaded them into police vehicles, their hands bound by zip ties.

Protesters, who were voicing opposition to Israel's incursion into Gaza, had said they planned to stay until forcibly removed, the San Francisco Chronicle reported from the scene.

Jewish anti-Zionist protest at consulate

Jewish anti-zionist shakes hands with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator as people gather during a march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, April 27, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS)

A group called the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network said on Instagram that 100 people participated in the protest. The network, which says its membership is Jewish, posted images of banners they hung such as, "Committing a genocide makes Jews less safe; Not in my name!"

The Israeli consulate said it was "appalled, but not surprised" by the protesters who entered the lobby of the building where the consulate is located. The Israeli statement labeled the protesters as "pro-Hamas rioters." The consulate added that the police responded rapidly.

The war began when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping some 250 others, of whom some 120 are still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.