Palestinian unity talks in China postponed, Palestinian officials say

Reconciliation talks between Hamas and Fatah due to be held in China this month have been delayed and no new date has been set, officials of the Palestinian factions told Reuters on Monday.

After hosting a meeting of Palestinian factions in April, China said Fatah - which is led by President Mahmoud Abbas - and Hamas had expressed the will to seek reconciliation through unity talks in Beijing. Fatah and Hamas officials had previously said the meeting would take place in mid-June.

With the factions deeply divided, analysts had held out little hope of the talks achieving a breakthrough towards a reconciliation deal that could create a unified Palestinian administration for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas since 2007.

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim, who had attended the previous meeting, told Reuters the meeting was postponed and no new date had been set for another meeting, blaming Fatah which he said had requested the delay. Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad Chief Ziyad al-Nakhalah attend the Palestinian factions' meeting over Israel and the United Arab Emirates' deal to normalise ties, in Beirut, Lebanon September 3, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Fatah officials confirm postponement of Palestinian meeting

Three Fatah officials confirmed the postponement, speaking anonymously and saying the movement was going to issue a statement on the issue.