Van Jones speaks out against violence at pro-Palestinian protests

Van Jones, CNN commentator and former special advisor for former US president Barack Obama, slammed the violent Sunday anti-Israeli riot that took place outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles in a Monday discussion broadcasted on CNN.

Jones focused on the choice of the riot to take place outside of a synagogue, pointing out that such an action protests against the Jewish people instead of protesting against policies made during the Israel-Hamas war.

Sunday's clashes outside of the California synagogue resulted in local Jews and pro-Israel counter-protesters being assaulted.

"You don't bum-rush a Jewish neighborhood and run up on a synagogue. That's not protesting a policy that's protesting a people," Jones said.

"That is not a protest. That's a pogrom. And that has to stop," he continued. "I haven't seen Jewish people running up on mosques with Israeli flags. If they did that, I'd be denouncing that too."

He stressed the importance of peaceful demonstrations and condemned any form of violence, urging protesters to focus on policy changes rather than targeting individuals.

Jones references iconic peaceful protesters, Gandhi and Dr. King

Jones highlighted the historical significance of peaceful protests, referencing movements led by figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. He asserted that violence only undermines the cause, detracting from the legitimate grievances and needs of the Palestinian people. "When protests turn violent, the message gets lost," Jones explained, "and it gives critics a reason to dismiss the entire movement."

Moreover, Jones discussed the broader implications of such violence, warning that it could lead to increased polarization and hinder efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He called for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding as essential components for achieving lasting peace. "The goal should be to build bridges, not burn them," Jones added.

Throughout the interview, Jones said young activists should learn from past movements and channel their passion into effective, non-violent advocacy. He highlighted the power of unity and collective action, urging protesters to remain disciplined and focused on their ultimate goals. "Change comes through sustained, peaceful pressure," he concluded, "and that's how we honor the struggle of those who came before us."