Scotland's Former first minister Humza Yousaf faces probe after quarter-million donation to Gaza

Humza Yousaf, Scotland's former first minister, is facing a probe by the Scottish government over donations he made using government funds while his Palestinian in-laws were seeking to escape a Gazan warzone, according to British media reports from Sunday.

Yousaf, overruling officials, made a £250,000 donation to the United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) - despite the agency employing individuals who participated in Hamas's October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

IDF activities in Gaza have also identified a number of Hamas terrorists and infrastructures embedded within UNRWA facilities, including schools.

Yousaf was, according to GB News, insistent that the funds be donated to UNRWA and not UNICEF - despite officials recommending the latter. Additionally, the former Scottish leader exceeded the £100,000 to £200,000 donation limited recommended by officials. Humza Yousaf shares post calling for restoring funds to UNRWA. (credit: screenshot)

The donation to UNRWA

Overruling the officials, Yousaf spent the £250,000 from the International Development Fund, according to The Telegraph. He justified the decision as he was about to meet with officials from the group.

The fund, according to the Telegraph, contains £10 million which was destined for four partner projects in Malawi, Rwanda, Zambia and Pakistan.

The donation was made public knowledge on November 2 and Yousaf's in-laws were given safe passage to Egypt via the Rafah crossing on November 3.

A Scottish Government spokesperson cited by GB News said: “The review, which will focus on evolving future Scottish Government humanitarian funding mechanisms and processes, will be announced in due course.”

Yousaf denied that the donation was made in connection to the release of his in-laws.

A spokesman said at the time: “UNRWA had no role in the situation regarding the First Minister's extended family, and any suggestion of a conflict of interest in this matter would be completely untrue.”

As recently as Saturday, Yousaf advocated for UNWRA - sharing on X a post by Save the Children UK advocating for funding to be restored to the group.

Stephen Kerr, a member of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, commented on the probe, "Good to see this issue getting attention. Taxpayers have the right to know how their money is spent."