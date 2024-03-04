IDF accuses additional UNRWA officials of Oct. 7 massacre

The IDF on Monday night revealed the name of four additional UNRWA officials about whom it said it has "decisive proof" of their involvement in the October 7 massacre, to be added to the 12 previous names disclosed.

The four officials are still yet to be named.

According to the IDF, each of the four have set roles in UNRWA in health, education, and other positive roles, while wearing a dual hat with set, sometimes senior roles, in terror groups.

Part of the evidence was proving that the UNRWA officials were in Israeli territory in the South at the time of the October 7 massacre.

In addition, the IDF said that it can confirm 400 officials of UNRWA are affiliated with Palestinian terror groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Palestinians crowd to receive food supplies at an UNRWA school, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 28, 2024. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Next, the IDF released two recordings of UNRWA officials discussing their roles in the October 7 massacre.

What did the recordings say?

One recording appears to be from the afternoon of October 7 after the morning massacre in which one of the UNRWA officials refers to Israeli women who were attacked and taken captive in Arabic as "property."

An IDF official said that the discussion of Israeli women as property was similar to the way that ISIS referred to women in their fanatical extremist publications.

The IDF's disclosures came as two UN reports were expected to come out, including addressing allegations against Israeli soldiers or prison officers for alleged sexual and other crimes and abuses against Palestinian detainees.

This is a developing story.