FIFA postpones decision on Palestinian bid to suspend Israel

FIFA has put off a decision on a Palestinian bid to suspend Israel from international soccer until after the Paris Olympics, saying both parties had requested more time to submit their positions.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) had submitted a proposal to suspend Israel in May over the war in Gaza, with FIFA ordering an urgent legal evaluation and promising to address it at an extraordinary meeting of its council in July.

Soccer's global governing body said on Thursday the legal assessment would now be shared with its council by Aug. 31.

FIFA says 'more time needed'

"Following requests for extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness," FIFA said on its X account. OFFICIAL LOGO of the Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games is seen on the Arc de Triomphe, 2016 (credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-August 11, with group matches for the men's soccer tournament starting on July 24.

Israel qualified for the men's tournament and play Mali, Paraguay and Japan in the group phase.