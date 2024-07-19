IDF kills senior Radwan commander, loud explosion heard in Tel Aviv
Protesters call on Netanyahu to achieve hostage deal before US visit • IDF eliminates suspect moving towards Israeli territory from Gaza
Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef calls on gov't to agree to hostage deal, says its a Jewish commandment
In addition to calling for a hostage deal, Rabbi Yosef said that it is permissible to release terrorists who committed criminal acts as part of the deal.
Former Sephardi chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef called for an immediate hostage release deal, saying that it falls under the Jewish law of Pikuach Nefesh, which states that saving a human life overrides any other commandment.Go to the full article >>
IDF soldier Efraim Ben Amram succumbs to wounds from UAV impact
Amram died of his wounds approximately two weeks after he was seriously wounded in a UAV attack at a base in the Golan Heights.
Efraim Ben Amram, a 25-year-old reservist in the 188th Brigade, died of his wounds approximately two weeks after he was seriously wounded in a UAV attack at a base in the Golan Heights.Go to the full article >>
Gallant approves draft orders for 1,000 haredim on Sunday
IDF says it may need to summon up to 24,000 Haredim to get 3,000 to enlist by mid-August.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved sending out around 1,000 draft orders to haredi men, marking the first since the June ruling ending their long-standing exemption.Go to the full article >>
IDF intel. releases recordings of Gazans praising Deif’s killing, wishing Sinwar's death
Although the recordings do not prove Deif’s death, they do show the spirit of some Gazans who have lost patience with Sinwar’s decisions.
The IDF on Thursday night released multiple recordings obtained by IDF intelligence of Gazans praising Israel’s assassination strike on Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu in Rafah: IDF hold on Philadelphi Corridor essential
Netanyahu told the soldiers he would promote Israel’s righteous cause in Gaza as well as the heroism of its soldiers while he was in Washington.
PM Netanyahu emphasized the need for the IDF to retain control of the Philadelphi Corridor and promised to address the hostage deal during his visit to Washington, DC, while speaking to IDF soldiers in Rafah.Go to the full article >>
Gaza's Health Ministry is run, funded by Hamas - Why are they seen as a reliable source? - comment
Hamas not only hid behind civilians to protect itself, but also drove the Gaza Health Ministry to produce the numbers that could pour content into the blood libel.
Although many experts have claimed that the Gaza Health Ministry’s numbers are absurd, they have been adopted by the UN, many Western media outlets - and have even reached The Hague. So why hasn't Israel managed to do anything about it?Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah is afraid of starting a war and not for the reason we thought - analysis
Each round of regional instability and conflict provided Hezbollah with new opportunities to expand its range of activity.
Researcher Arman Mahmoudian expounds upon Hezbollah's history and its and how each round of conflict granted the terror organization new opportunities to further its terror activities.Go to the full article >>
Protesters call on Netanyahu to delay flight to US until hostage deal is closed
Protests across the country, outside PM and MKs houses, calls for Netanyahu to delay flight to US until deal is reached.
Protesters in Jerusalem called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring the hostages home before flying to America next week.Go to the full article >>
IDF eliminates suspect moving towards Israeli territory from Gaza
The IDF eliminated a suspect moving towards Israeli territory from Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Reports of a loud explosion in Tel Aviv
Residents who live near the place of the explosion say that objects were shattered in their houses as a result of the blast.
Israeli media reported a loud explosion on Ben Yehuda Street on the corner of Shalom Aleichem in Tel Aviv.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostels remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says