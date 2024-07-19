IDF kills senior Radwan commander, loud explosion heard in Tel Aviv

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef calls on gov't to agree to hostage deal, says its a Jewish commandment In addition to calling for a hostage deal, Rabbi Yosef said that it is permissible to release terrorists who committed criminal acts as part of the deal. BENTZI RUBIN By Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef speaks during the funeral of Yehuda Deri, the chief rabbi of Beersheba in Jerusalem on July 9, 2024. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Former Sephardi chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef called for an immediate hostage release deal, saying that it falls under the Jewish law of Pikuach Nefesh, which states that saving a human life overrides any other commandment.

IDF soldier Efraim Ben Amram succumbs to wounds from UAV impact Amram died of his wounds approximately two weeks after he was seriously wounded in a UAV attack at a base in the Golan Heights. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By Fallen solider Sergeant-Major Efraim Ben Amram (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S UNIT) Efraim Ben Amram, a 25-year-old reservist in the 188th Brigade, died of his wounds approximately two weeks after he was seriously wounded in a UAV attack at a base in the Golan Heights.

Gallant approves draft orders for 1,000 haredim on Sunday IDF says it may need to summon up to 24,000 Haredim to get 3,000 to enlist by mid-August. YONAH JEREMY BOB ELIAV BREUER By Israeli minister of Defense Yoav Gallant attends a farewell ceremony in honor of Chief of police Kobi Shabtai, at the National Police Academy in Beit Shemesh, on July 14, 2024. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved sending out around 1,000 draft orders to haredi men, marking the first since the June ruling ending their long-standing exemption.

IDF intel. releases recordings of Gazans praising Deif's killing, wishing Sinwar's death Although the recordings do not prove Deif's death, they do show the spirit of some Gazans who have lost patience with Sinwar's decisions. YONAH JEREMY BOB By Yahya Sinwar and the newest photo of Muhammed Deif (right) holding US dollars and a plastic cup of juice. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The IDF on Thursday night released multiple recordings obtained by IDF intelligence of Gazans praising Israel's assassination strike on Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

Netanyahu in Rafah: IDF hold on Philadelphi Corridor essential Netanyahu told the soldiers he would promote Israel's righteous cause in Gaza as well as the heroism of its soldiers while he was in Washington. TOVAH LAZAROFF By Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an Armored Personnel Carrier in Rafah, July 18, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT) PM Netanyahu emphasized the need for the IDF to retain control of the Philadelphi Corridor and promised to address the hostage deal during his visit to Washington, DC, while speaking to IDF soldiers in Rafah.

Gaza's Health Ministry is run, funded by Hamas - Why are they seen as a reliable source? - comment Hamas not only hid behind civilians to protect itself, but also drove the Gaza Health Ministry to produce the numbers that could pour content into the blood libel. By LILAC SIGAN An Iranian man sits next to the symbolic shrouds of Gaza children's dead bodies during a gesture in a street in Tehran, Iran November 13, 2023. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS) Although many experts have claimed that the Gaza Health Ministry's numbers are absurd, they have been adopted by the UN, many Western media outlets - and have even reached The Hague. So why hasn't Israel managed to do anything about it?

Hezbollah is afraid of starting a war and not for the reason we thought - analysis Each round of regional instability and conflict provided Hezbollah with new opportunities to expand its range of activity. By MAARIV HOISTING A photo of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah at a rally in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. (photo credit: Francesca Volpi/Getty Images) Researcher Arman Mahmoudian expounds upon Hezbollah's history and its and how each round of conflict granted the terror organization new opportunities to further its terror activities.

Protesters call on Netanyahu to delay flight to US until hostage deal is closed Protests across the country, outside PM and MKs houses, calls for Netanyahu to delay flight to US until deal is reached. EVE YOUNG JERUSALEM POST STAFF By Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, July 17, 2024. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Protesters in Jerusalem called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring the hostages home before flying to America next week.

IDF eliminates suspect moving towards Israeli territory from Gaza JERUSALEM POST STAFF By breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF) The IDF eliminated a suspect moving towards Israeli territory from Gaza.