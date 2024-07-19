'Sham conviction': Jewish groups, world leaders condemn Russia’s sentencing of Evan Gershkovich

Evan Gershkovich, a 32-year-old Jewish American, was sentenced to 16 imprisonment by a Russian court over espionage charges.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD, REUTERS
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who faces charges of espionage, stands inside an enclosure for defendants as he attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia July 19, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Dmitry Chasovitin)
Jewish groups and international leaders condemned the Friday sentencing of the 32-year-old American-Jewish Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for the alleged crime of espionage.

Judge Andrei Mineyev said that the time Gershkovich had already served since his arrest nearly 16 months ago would count towards the 16-year sentence. He ordered the destruction of the reporter's mobile phone and paper notebook. The defense has 15 days to appeal.

"This disgraceful, sham conviction comes after Evan has spent 478 days in prison, wrongfully detained, away from his family and friends, prevented from reporting, all for doing his job as a journalist," WSJ said in a statement.

"We will continue to do everything possible to press for Evan’s release and to support his family. Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until he’s released. This must end now."

Fellow writers at WSJ have begun to shave their heads in solidarity with Gershkovich, some of his colleagues shared on X.

The United States is pushing hard for the release of reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security penal colony in Russia, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who stands trial on spying charges, is seen inside an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia June 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who stands trial on spying charges, is seen inside an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia June 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

"There is no question that Russia is wrongfully detaining Evan. Journalism is not a crime," Biden said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned the sentencing, stating on X "The sentencing of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich is despicable and only serves to underscore Russia's utter contempt for media freedom. Journalism should not be a crime. Gershkovich must be released immediately.”

Jewish groups respond to the sentencing 

The Jewish Federations of North America issued a statement condemning Gershkovich’s sentence. 

“Jewish Federations of North America are appalled, but not surprised, at today’s ridiculous verdict against Evan Gershkovich after a sham secret trial held behind closed doors in Russia. Evan has been wrongfully detained for over a year, and we are outraged by Russia continuing his imprisonment under false espionage pretenses. We thank the administration for working on this case and continue to urge Secretary of State Antony Blinken to do everything in his power to bring this innocent young man back safely to United States soil and home to his family and community. Jewish Federations urge every citizen to call upon their respective members of Congress to push the White House administration to act swiftly to bring Evan home where he belongs.” 



