Greece condemns attack on Arab-Israeli mistaken for a Jewish man

The Greek embassy in Israel issued a statement on Monday condemning the assault on an Arab-Israeli tourist in the coastal town of Malia last Wednesday.

"Greece strongly condemns the violent assault on an Israeli citizen last Wednesday. Competent authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. Acts of violence are unacceptable. All Israelis are welcome in Greece, which is a totally safe tourist destination," the embassy stated.

Fahad Qubati, a 24-year-old Christian from Nazareth who served in the IDF, was visiting Greece when he was assaulted. The attackers left him with injuries to his head and jaw, requiring him to be hospitalized, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

How did the attackers identify Quatbi's Israeli identity?

The attackers had reportedly heard Qubati listening to Israeli music with Hebrew lyrics. Qutabi was playing the song as he drove alongside Jewish tourists. Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags at the entrance of the Egyptian embassy, in Athens, Greece, May 7, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)

The attack only ceased once Qutabi provided a cross - proving that he was not Jewish.

"This was not just an attack, it was an attempted murder,” the victim’s mother Jacqueline Qubati told Ynet. “I pray for my son's recovery and will pursue this case until the attackers are punished," she said.

A Jewish witness told Ynet that there were 12 different attackers, “some of whom were club security guards."

"I heard everyone running, and when I looked to see what was happening, I saw one of the motorcyclists chasing my friends with a gun. For half an hour, I didn’t know if they were alive. When I got to the hotel, one of my friends told me that the guy on the motorcycle threatened them with the weapon, saying, 'We know where you are staying, leave the hotel today. We are coming.' It was terrifying; we survived by a miracle. The whole world must know about these serious acts," the witness said.

"The attack was severe and purely based on racism," another witness told Ynet. "I thought Fahad would be murdered. He received a brutal beating, but if we had intervened, they would have killed us. We are tourists. In the end, everyone will believe the attackers and abandon us."