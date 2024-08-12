First deaf Miss South Africa crowned amid controversy over finalist's heritage

Following a controversial Miss South Africa beauty pageant competition, Mia le Roux became the first deaf Miss South Africa, the BBC reported on Sunday.

In her acceptance speech, le Roux said she hoped her win would help those who feel left out, hoping they can achieve their "wildest dreams, just like I am."

She also wanted to support those who are "financially excluded or differently abled." Her victory follows the withdrawal of finalist Chidimma Adetshina, who left the competition after facing backlash over her Nigerian heritage and accusations about her mother’s identity.

Cape Town (credit: REUTERS/Nic Bothma)

Chidimma Adetshina, who was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, faced significant social media backlash concerning her eligibility to represent the country in the competition, the BBC noted.

Overcoming impairment to achieve historic win

This controversy, which included criticism from a cabinet minister, was rooted in “black-on-black hate,” Adetshina argued, which is a specific type of xenophobia known as "Afrophobia," where hate is targeted against individuals from other African nations, according to the BBC.

In contrast, Mia le Roux, who was diagnosed with profound hearing impairment at an early age and had a cochlear implant surgery, won the Miss South Africa title.

She overcame significant challenges, including two years of speech therapy to speak her first words. After her historic win, she expressed her pride as a "South African deaf woman" and remarked, "I know what it feels like to be excluded," emphasizing that her purpose was to "break boundaries" and she achieved that with her victory.