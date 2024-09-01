Biden spoke with Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin after Hersh's death announced

US President Joe Biden spoke with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of six hostages killed by Hamas some three days ago. “This morning, President Biden spoke with Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, to offer his condolences for the death of their son at the hands of Hamas,” a White House official told reporters on Sunday, less than a day after the IDF extracted his body and brought it back to Israel. His funeral is expected to be held at Jerusalem’s Har Hamenuchot on Monday.

Jon (left) and Rachel (right,) parents of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, holding a sign of their son. Uploaded on 10/6/2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Americans in Hamas captivity

Hersh had been one of eight remaining hostages who held dual Israeli-American citizenship. Earlier in the day, Biden had said the news of the young man’s death was heartbreaking, devastating, and tragic.