Sweden offers $34,000 incentive for immigrants to return home amidst policy shift

The Swedish government has announced a significant increase in financial incentives for immigrants who choose to return to their home countries voluntarily. Starting in 2026, eligible migrants will be offered up to 350,000 Swedish kronor (approximately $34,000), a dramatic increase from the current cap of 10,000 kronor per individual. This policy is part of a broader migration strategy by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s right-wing coalition government, which aims to address challenges related to social exclusion and integration failures.

Last week, Migration Minister Johan Forssell emphasized the need for a "paradigm shift" in Sweden’s immigration policy, criticizing previous approaches as unsustainable. The increased repatriation grant is designed to encourage migrants, particularly those who have struggled to integrate into Swedish society due to language barriers or long-term unemployment, to voluntarily return to their countries of origin.

However, the policy has sparked debate across the country. Critics, including the refugee organization FARR, argue that the move is primarily motivated by a desire to reduce the migrant population in Sweden. They point to a recent government inquiry that advised against the increase, warning that it may signal to migrants that they are no longer welcome in the country. The inquiry also noted that the financial and societal costs of the program might outweigh its benefits.

Proponents of the policy, particularly members of the Sweden Democrats, argue that it will help ease the burden on Sweden’s social welfare system and improve societal cohesion by addressing the challenges posed by unsuccessful integration. The Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has grown in influence, were key in pushing for this policy as part of their platform on reducing immigration and crime.

Policy shift

Sweden’s decision follows similar initiatives in other European countries, such as Denmark and Germany, where repatriation grants have been used to encourage voluntary returns. While the exact impact of this new incentive remains to be seen, it reflects a growing trend across Europe towards stricter immigration controls.

This policy marks a significant shift for Sweden, a country once known for its open-door approach to refugees and migrants, which is now taking a harder stance on immigration amidst rising political pressure and societal challenges.