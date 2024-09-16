Biden vows to invest in Trump's safety after assassination attempt

United States President Joe Biden condemned the Monday assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump in an X/Twitter post shortly following the incident.

The apparent assassination attempt took place near Trump's Florida golf course. Trump was unharmed from the incident.

Biden wrote that the suspect in the assassination attempt was placed in custody. Biden also added that he commended "the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe."

"I am relieved that the former President is unharmed," Biden wrote.

He also added that "there is no place for political violence or for violence ever in our country."

I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 16, 2024

Furthermore, Biden noted that he had directed his team to invest in Trump's security.

"I have directed my team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety," Biden concluded.

Harris also condemns violence

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate opposing Trump in the 2024 US elections, also responded to the assassination attempt on X, writing that she had been briefed on the incident and condemned violence as well.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," Harris wrote.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

JD Vance, Trump's running mate, wrote on X that he spoke to Trump before the news about the shooting was published and noted how Trump was "amazingly, in good spirits."

The shooting at Trump's golf course follows a previous assassination attempt targeting Trump, which took place back in July during his Pennsylvania rally. During the incident, Trump was grazed in the ear by the shooter's bullet. The shooter was then neutralized.