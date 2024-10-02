Khamenei threatens Israel in Hebrew, Geert Wilders fires back in explosive exchange

In an unusual exchange on X, formerly Twitter, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Dutch politician Geert Wilders both tweeted in Hebrew, further intensifying the rhetoric surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Khamenei threatened that "the blows of the resistance front will grow stronger and more painful against the worn and decaying body of the Zionist regime," signaling Iran’s increasing hostility toward Israel.

בעזרת השם, מכות חזית ההתקוממות יהפכו חזקות וכואבות יותר על הגוף השחוק והנרקב של המשטר הציוני. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 1, 2024

Wilders responded with a sharp rebuke, calling Khamenei a "psychopath" and a "dangerous maniac," while affirming his unwavering support for Israel. "Reason, democracy, and freedom will prevail," Wilders declared.

אתה פסיכופת, מניאק מסוכן, אדם חולה שיפסיד כי ההיגיון, הדמוקרטיה והחופש ינצחו ותמיד נתמוך בישראל. https://t.co/30nxGHzjPO — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 1, 2024

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked Wilders for his support, tweeting in English, "The support and solidarity from leaders and nations around the world will never be forgotten. We know who our friends are." Katz also condemned Iran's actions, warning that the regime had crossed a red line and calling for global unity against the "Iranian axis of evil."

Thank you, @geertwilderspvv.The support and solidarity from leaders and nations around the world will never be forgotten. We know who our friends are.Today, The Ayatollah regime has crossed the red line – and the State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of Iran's… https://t.co/W2Shf2WR1C — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 1, 2024

Iran’s massive aerial attack on Israel

This exchange comes amid a major escalation in the region. On Tuesday, Iran launched some 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, leading to thousands of rocket sirens sounding across the country.

According to the IDF, the attacks resulted in damage to cities such as Tel Aviv, Beersheba, and Gedera. Israeli air defenses intercepted many missiles, while others caused damage to infrastructure, including a direct hit on a Chabad school in Gedera. The remains of a ballistic missile fired from Iran which landed in Israel, October 1, 2024 (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

The IDF has vowed a significant response, with plans to strike Iranian targets across the Middle East. The escalating conflict has drawn international concern, with the US, France, Jordan, and the UK monitoring the situation closely.